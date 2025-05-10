Pacers' Pascal Siakam All But Guarantees Game 4 For Indiana
The Indiana Pacers dropped Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland was able to generate all sorts of offense in the game, leaving the Pacers' defense in the dust.
It was a rough showing from Indiana, and a game that the team would love to have back. The Pacers came out flat for the most part, and the Cavaliers took advantage of the situation.
Indiana still leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 being played at home. But the team knows that they let one slip away, and they will be looking for a better effort next time out.
Pacers star Pascal Siakam discussed the game and all but guaranteed that Indiana would be better in Game 4.
"They outfought us in every category. 50/50, rebounds, they just did better than us," Pascal Siakam says. "This one is going to sting, but we're going to come back and be better next game."
If the Pacers come out flat again in Game 4, the Cavaliers will make them pay. Cleveland got back a few crucial players from injury in Game 3, and it seemed to make all the difference in the world.
Indiana will be looking to take control of the series, even with Game 5 being back in Cleveland. The Pacers have shown a strong poise and response this season, and they will be looking to keep that going.
Every team has a mistake type of game, and the Pacers are hoping that this will be the only one for them. Cleveland was the best team in the Eastern Conference this season, so Indiana always expected them to punch back at some point.
Game 4 will show us a lot about what this Pacers team is made of, but the team believes that they will respond well. If Indiana can put together a solid game plan once again, they have the tools on the roster to make life very tough for the Cavaliers.
