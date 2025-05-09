Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Talks Wild Game-Winning Celebration
The Indiana Pacers stunned the world when they were able to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers due to an exceptional performance from Tyrese Haliburton in the final moments.
With 12.4 seconds left on the clock, Haliburton was able to make his first free throw, purposefully miss the second, get the rebound, and rush back to make the game-winning 3-pointer.
Overall, Haliburton had an excellent game, recording 19 points, nine total rebounds, four assists, and one block.
However, the reception for Haliburton's exceptional play was soon overtaken by his controversial celebration, which included a gesture acknowledging his private parts.
Soon afterward, Haliburton revealed that he was waiting for a moment like this to break out that celebration.
"Yeah, man, I've been waiting for that moment," Haliburton said, per Dustin Dopirak of IndyStar. "I'll take that fine gladly."
Fortunately, the NBA didn't issue a fine, instead letting the talented point guard off with a warning.
Haliburton wasn't the only Pacer who had an incredible game.
Center Myles Turner and small forward Aaron Nesmith had their best game of the series so far. Turner put up 23 points, eight total rebounds, one assist, five blocks, and one steal. Nesmith had 23 points, four total rebounds, one assist, three blocks, and one steal.
Additionally, shooting guard Andrew Nembhard recorded a double-double with 13 points, 13 assists, seven total rebounds, and two steals.
Two more members made it to the double digits in scoring. Power forward Pascal Siakam had 12 points, six total rebounds, and four assists, while small forward Bennedict Mathurin had 19 points, two total rebounds, and an assist.
All of this success was despite the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell having a career game, putting up an astounding 48 points alongside nine assists, five total rebounds, four steals and one block.
However, individual success doesn't always equal a win, and the Pacers have proven multiple times now that they are one of the best teams in the league.
