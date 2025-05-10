Pacers' Myles Turner Admits Trade Rumors Broke Him
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner's career has been far from stable, often impacted by injuries and trade rumors that have tested his resolve.
Ever since Turner was selected 11th overall by the Pacers in the 2015 NBA Draft, he has been inconsistent in terms of production and availability, to the extent that the team has considered moving on from him at various points.
While many in Indiana dismissed him, he managed to refine and elevate himself into one of the most important pieces on the roster, adding value on both sides of the court.
More Indiana Pacers News: Cavaliers Reveal Injury Status for Three Stars vs Pacers
"I’ve been on the trade block for like six years," Turner said in The Players' Tribune. "I’m only a few years removed from when I was having a hard time making it one day to the next. I’ve been through too damn much to front like I don’t have perspective."
"So I’ll tell you the truth about how I felt after last season. And the truth is: Even with how it ended? That s*** REVITALIZED me. It really did. I’m not exaggerating when I say it made me fall in love with basketball again. It made me appreciate so many aspects of this game that I’d taken for granted."
There were several NBA trade deadlines, and Turner's name often came up in the rumor mill, but there was never any concrete deal that was close to being finished.
Come February, his status within the team was always unclear, but now that the team has seemingly finally committed to him, he feels right at home.
The Pacers rely heavily on Turner to produce on both ends of the floor, providing Tyrese Haliburton with a floor-spacing and lob threat center who can legitimately switch onto smaller players and hold his own for a couple of possessions, and can force players to alter their shots when attacking the rim.
Coming out of Texas, Turner projected as a rare do-it-all center who could protect the rim, finish well, space the floor, and be a switchable big man that fits the modern NBA like a glove.
More Indiana Pacers News: Myles Turner Shockingly Admits NBA Fans Don't Watch Pacers
At first, he had difficulty making three-pointers consistently and at a low volume. However, he gradually enhanced both his shooting frequency and skill level. Additionally, he prioritized pursuing blocked shots over solid defense, which hampered his effectiveness in the initial stages.
Turner has become one of the most influential big men in the NBA. Although his statistics may not match those of other elite centers, his value to any team in the modern league is undeniable.
At the prime age of 28, Turner now enters free agency, where he can explore his options and choose his future, having the opportunity to join any team in the league.
He may return to Indiana after finally having a home both on and off the court, supported and accepted by the Pacers while playing for a regular playoff team.
More Indiana Pacers News:Pacers Have Massive Advantage in Postseason They Didn't Have Last Year
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.