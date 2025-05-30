Pacers' Pascal Siakam Has Fiery Exchange With Reporter Following Game 5 Loss
The Indiana Pacers played their worst game of the playoffs with a chance to go to the NBA Finals. They lost Game 5 by a score of 111-94 and never came out with enough energy to win the game.
None of the starters played well in this game. The only one who put up a double-digit scoring effort was Pascal Siakam. Siakam had 15 points on only 5-13 shooting.
It was a disappointing performance on the road with a chance to make franchise history. They will now return to Indiana to play Game 6, but not without a chip on their shoulder after an awkward exchange with a reporter.
Following the loss, Siakam took part in talking with the media. He almost never turns down media requests to talk with him, no matter what the result of the game is.
One IndyStar reporter with a notorious reputation had an incredibly awkward interaction with Siakam because he didn't seem to answer a question the way he wanted.
Gregg Doyel asked Siakam how it wasn't possible to play hard enough in an elimination game. Siakam answered, simply saying that they didn't bring enough energy and that they need to be better.
Doyel didn't seem to think that was a good enough answer and kept going at him, seemingly asking for a different answer than the one Siakam gave.
This is the same reporter who had to be taken off covering the Indiana Fever after an incredibly uncomfortable exchange with Caitlin Clark during one of her first press conferences.
Siakam is a very thoughtful guy and really gives insightful answers to the media whenever he speaks. This is just a guy in the Indy media who a lot of people have issues with, showing why people have issues with him.
There's no doubt that the Pacers need to play harder on Saturday night. Siakam needs some help from the other starters, most notably Tyrese Haliburton.
Saturday night has now turned into a must-win for the Pacers. They can't go back for a Game 7 in Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Finals on the line.
