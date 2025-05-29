Pacers Potential NBA Finals Schedule, Start Times Revealed
The Indiana Pacers are just one game away from making the second NBA Finals in franchise history. They have a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks and now will be playing in Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.
With the Oklahoma City Thunder already advancing to the NBA Finals, they are waiting for their opponents. It looks likely that it will be Indiana, assuming they can win one of the next three games.
If that does happen, it will showcase the best offense in the playoffs against the best defense in the playoffs. It will be a juxtaposition of styles.
Indiana does know the schedule moving forward if they do move on to the NBA Finals, which will start on June 5th. The times of the games have been announced.
The games that fall on Sundays are set for 8 pm ET. All of the other games will start at 8:30 pm ET, and all of the games will be broadcast on ABC.
Indiana will also have more rest in between games if it advances to the Finals. Only once will the two teams in the Finals play after just one day of rest.
The last time the Pacers played in the NBA Finals was back in 2000. They ended up losing that series in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers, who were led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
Indiana has to focus on closing out the Knicks before it can turn their attention to any schedule for the NBA Finals. They have to win either of the next two games to avoid things getting hairy.
In each of the last two series, the Pacers have closed out their opponent in five games. They are hoping to do the same to the Knicks on Thursday night in Madison Square Garden.
Getting another massive game from Tyrese Haliburton would go a long way to helping them do that. He continues to drive the success that this team has game in and game out.
