Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Getting Exclusive 'Overrate That' Puma Shirt
The Indiana Pacers have been perhaps the best team in the Eastern Conference in the playoffs. They are just one game away from advancing to the NBA Finals for just the second time in franchise history.
Perhaps the biggest reason for that has been the play of point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has played some of the best basketball of his career in the playoffs.
Game 4 against the Knicks had him play the best game of his career. He had 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals, and zero turnovers. It was the first time that this stat line has been put up in playoff history.
Haliburton clearly has been motivated by a poll that The Athletic posted from anonymous players that called him the most overrated player in the league.
Following his game-winning shot against the Bucks in the first round, Haliburton tweeted in response to that poll.
It's very clear that the poll has really helped Haliburton play with a fire in his belly. He has done a great job of being the leader that the Pacers have needed.
Now, Puma is taking advantage of that tweet. They have created a t-shirt with that tweet on it, along with Haliburton's personal logo.
This is a shirt that Pacers fans will certainly want to buy. Haliburton has started to turn into one of the best Pacers of all time with the run that he is currently on.
Indiana has shown that they love Haliburton for his play and for the person that he is. They love his swagger and his ability to win clutch games.
Haliburton has a chance to completely turn that poll on its head. If the Pacers advance to the Finals and then win the first title in franchise history, he will show how wrong that poll was.
Puma signed Haliburton before he turned into a massive superstar. They saw what Haliburton could be capable of, just like the Pacers did when they traded for him.
So far this postseason, Haiburton is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game.
