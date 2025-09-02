Pacers' Pascal Siakam Taking 21-Year-Old Forward Under His Wing
The Indiana Pacers are going to rely on Pascal Siakam a ton next season, especially offensively. Without Tyrese Haliburton, Siakam is going to be the undisputed number-one option.
Siakam was the only All-Star the team had last season and was Indiana's most consistent player. He will now have to carry the load when it comes to scoring.
That's not the only thing that Siakam is looking to do. He is also mentoring Jarace Walker. Walker will finally get some consistent playing time next season, and he talked about Siakam's influence recently.
Pacers forward Jarace Walker talks about being mentored by Pascal Siakam
Siakam posted something on social media with Walker talking about how Siakam is taking him under his wing.
'Probably two weeks ago, pretty deep in the summer, Pascal just hit me up one day. He said he was trying to get some work in in Orlando. And, I mean, it was just a no-brainer. To be able to work with an NBA champion, All-Star, brother, teammate, so...just came into work."
Siakam decided to bring Walker down to get some individual work in, and it was certainly valuable for Walker as he continues to try to be a firm part of the Pacers' rotation.
One part of the clip was particularly telling. Siakam showed Walker that one move was a wasted dribble, and he needed to make faster decisions for how quickly the Pacers want to play.
That's something that Walker will take to heart, because it's something Indiana has tried to get him to do since he was drafted.
The Pacers will need Jarace Walker to contribute off the bench next season
Walker will be in the rotation next season for the entire year for the first time in his career with Tyrese Haliburton out for the year. He will have a shot to show off his defensive prowess, too.
Walker does an excellent job of getting deflections and steals, and he uses his length to bother jump shots. His offensive game needs to come together a bit, but he's really close to getting that to happen.
Last season, Walker averaged 6.1 points, three rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
