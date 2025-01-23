Pacers Put on Epic Fashion Week Showing While in Paris vs Spurs
The NBA’s growing presence in Europe took on a fashionable twist with the recent NBA Paris Games, featuring the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs. Coinciding with Paris Fashion Week, the games were not just a basketball event but a celebration of both sports and high fashion.
As the NBA continues to integrate fashion into its culture, the pre-game tunnel walks have become a significant avenue for players to showcase their personal style. The Pacers, in particular, made a bold statement in Paris.
The Pacers struggled in the first game in Paris, taking a 30-point loss to San Antonio. They will face off again on Saturday, Jan. 25.
These games highlight the increasing overlap between basketball and fashion, with stars like Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge as cultural icons. His fashion choices are a testament to the league’s expanded role in the fashion world.
Haliburton turned heads on the red carpet, donning a sleek black trench coat adorned with striking buttons from top to bottom. Throughout the season, he’s worn several other attention-grabbing outfits that reflect his growing influence in the fashion space.
Myles Turner, the Pacers’ center, also made a strong style statement in Paris. He arrived in a stylish olive green oversized blazer paired with camouflage shorts. To complete the look, he wore a black beret and black leather combat boots, blending streetwear with polished sophistication for a fashion-forward result.
Benedict Mathurin also caught the spotlight with his Louis Vuitton ensemble. He sported crisp white pants and an LV belt, pairing the look with a black leather jacket and a scarf tied around his neck, channeling the essence of Parisian fashion. Mathurin’s choice was a perfect reflection of the city’s iconic style, adding a layer of elegance to the event.
The NBA’s growing influence in Europe isn’t just about basketball—it’s about setting trends and blurring the lines between sport and style. With players like Haliburton, Turner, and Mathurin taking the fashion scene by storm, the league’s presence in Europe has elevated both the game and the culture surrounding it.
The intersection of basketball and high fashion is becoming more evident with each passing season, as players continue to prove they are as much style influencers as they are athletes.
We’ll take a closer look at the fashion from game two.
