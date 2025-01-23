Jeremy Sochan Injury Status For Spurs vs Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are playing in Paris against the San Antonio Spurs. They will be playing two games in France as part of this series.
This is essentially two road games for the Pacers since the fans will be rooting for native Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. Winning one or both of these games would be great for them.
Right now, the Pacers have started 8-1 so far in 2025. They are one of the hottest teams in the NBA at the moment.
One of the biggest reasons for their solid play has been Tyrese Haliburton. Even though his numbers are down from last year, his aggressiveness with driving to the rim has opened up the offense for everyone else.
One of the players who San Antonio is going to deploy to try to defend Haliburton is Jeremy Sochan. Sochan is one of their best perimeter defenders.
Read More: How to Watch Pacers vs Spurs Paris Game
Sochan is someone who they use to chase guys on the perimeter while Wemby cleans things up in the paint. It's a nice defensive system that the Spurs have.
Ahead of the first game on Thursday between these two, the Spurs listed Sochan as questionable on the injury report with a bilateral lumbar bone bruise.
Now, San Antonio has revealed in the league's latest injury report that Sochan will play in the game today.
The Pacers will have to deal with Sochan's rebounding ability, too, which is something he does well. Indiana has to find ways to get rebounds against a very tall team in San Antonio.
Indiana needs to keep winning games in order to solidify itself as a true contender when the playoffs come. They also can still make a move at the trade deadline to help that happen as well.
More Pacers: Pacers vs Spurs France Matchup Sold Out in Ridiculous Amount of Time
The Pacers are hoping to make some fond memories in Paris. Coming back home to Indiana with a couple of wins would be the perfect way to do that.
Indiana will be healthy for this first matchup on Thursday. Aaron Nesmith is likely to play more minutes in this game as they continue to work him back into the lineup.
Sochan is averaging 13.4 points, eight rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season.
More Indiana Pacers:
Pacers Could Land $78M Center in Blockbuster Trade Idea
Pacers Could Land $48M Forward in Multi-Team Trade With Lakers
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.