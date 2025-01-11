Pacers 'Recently Held Trade Discussions' for Rival Star Forward: Report
In the last two or three weeks, few teams have played better basketball than the Indiana Pacers. They are winners of their last four games and have won ten of their last 13 overall.
There are a couple of reasons for that. One has been the play of superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has been spectacular recently.
Haliburton has been much more aggressive driving the ball to the hoop now that he is fully healthy. That has allowed him to find other open teammates a lot easier as well.
The other reason for their strong play has been health. The Pacers are finally starting to get their guys back healthy, although they are still missing Aaron Nesmith.
Nesmith has missed all but six games this season because of a severe ankle sprain. His return would really help Indiana, as he is their best perimeter defender.
Because Nesmith has hardly played, he could be viewed as a big acquisition once he does return. That hasn't stopped the Pacers from sniffing around the trade market.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Pacers have inquired about trading for Cameron Johnson. Johnson is one of the hot names on the trade block.
Nesmith would likely have to be in any deal involving Johnson, as would Obi Toppin. Those are the two contracts that are the most movable.
It seems that the Pacers are going to keep Jarace Walker after his strong recent play. That has made Nesmith more expendable, although he is still loved by many in the organization.
There's a good chance that the Pacers are just asking what it would take to get Johnson. It's unlikely that they pull the trigger on a trade for him because that would create some clunky lineups.
Johnson isn't known for his defense, and that's the biggest issue facing the Pacers this season. Nesmith is their best defender and is shooting 54 percent from three this year.
Another issue is that Johnson is dealing with an injury himself. There's a slight chance that Nesmith could return before Johnson is ready to come back.
On the season, Johnson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and three assists per game.
