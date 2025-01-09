Pacers Set NBA Record That Will Never Be Replicated
The Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 129-113 in a game that wasn't really close. The Pacers were up by as many as 34 points in this game. It gave the Pacers their fourth win in a row and their tenth win in their last 13 games. Because of their strong play, they are now up to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Indiana was able to win the game even without Myles Turner on the floor. He missed the game because of an illness. Thomas Bryant got the start instead, marking his first start in Indiana since the Pacers traded for him back in November.
Bryant acquitted himself very well, scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds. He played his best game with the Pacers so far this year. Everyone played well against Chicago, as they shot 52 percent from the field. They also set a very strange record during this game.
When Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Thomas Bryant, and Obi Toppin were on the floor, they set the record for the lowest number combination ever for one team in an NBA game. It was a cool moment for all of the basketball nerds out there.
This was only possible because the NBA allows 00 as a number for players to wear, which is strange. It's an odd record that cannot be broken because that is the lowest possible number combination allowed on the court at one time. The best another team could do is tie it.
That's not a lineup that the Pacers will use very often. It's a small lineup, so it will only ever be used when Turner is either hurt or resting. Most of the time when Turner is out, they have Bryant and Pascal Siakam on the court together so they at least have some semblance of shot-blocking available.
Indiana is looking to keep their strong level of play going. They are still waiting for Aaron Nesmith to return from his injury. Once he gets back, the team will finally be back at full strength. At that point, they can assess whether or not they need to make a move at the trade deadline.
The Pacers will likely look to make at least one move at the deadline. They still need some help off the bench and might opt for a bigger wing if the price is right as well.
