Pacers' Rick Carlisle Isn't Worried About Game 4 Collapse
The Indiana Pacers were hoping to win Game 4 against Oklahoma City. They had a lead in the fourth quarter and were hoping to take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.
Instead, the Pacers were not able to close the game and take that lead. Instead, the series will be 2-2 as it heads back to Oklahoma City. The Pacers certainly missed an opportunity.
Rick Carlisle was frustrated with how the Pacers finished the game, but he's not worried about how the game finished. He is not worried about how that will affect his team in the future.
Following the game on Friday night, Carlisle talked about the message he had for his team following the disappointing loss at home.
"This is the greatest opportunity going. It's really hard and it's supposed to be hard," Carlisle said. "This is where we're gonna have to dig in and circle the wagons and come back stronger [for Game 5]. ... This [loss] is a big disappointment, but there's three games left."
The Pacers have been doubted throughout the entire postseason run. They have been able to have some nice comebacks in the playoffs, but they were the ones who were ahead in this game.
Indiana had to close out a game instead of coming back from behind. It was surprising that they didn't seem comfortable in the final four minutes of the game, considering how many clutch games they have been in.
Indiana would like to beat the Thunder in Game 5 to get a chance to close them out at home in Game 6. Playing the Thunder in Oklahoma City in a Game 7 is not an ideal scenario for them.
Carlisle needs to make sure that his team is ready to go for Game 5. Losing that game would put them in a closeout scenario for the Thunder in Indianapolis.
The Pacers don't typically lose back-to-back games. They should be ready to go on Monday night once they have a couple of days to rest and watch the film to correct their errors.
