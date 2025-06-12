Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Slams 'Talking Heads' in Epic NBA Finals Rant
The Indiana Pacers took a 2-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. Indiana used a strong second half push to take the game, and they now sit just two wins away from a title.
Indiana is led by star guard Tyrese Haliburton, and he has been putting up incredible numbers all postseason long. However, there has been a conversation around Haliburton not being a superstar player.
Despite all his greatness, there is a long list of media in the NBA who don't consider him one. Well, Haliburton clapped back at the 'talking heads' in an epic rant.
"Most of the time, the talking heads on the major platforms, I couldn't care less, honestly. Like, what do they really know about basketball? The commentary is what it is at this point. We're in the NBA Finals, two wins away from an NBA championship"
Haliburton hasn't let all the outside noise get in the way of his play, and he has his team rolling. Despite being heavy underdogs entering the NBA Finals, the Pacers have shown that they more than belong against the Thunder.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has even come to the defense of his star guard. Carlisle called out those who have criticized Haliburton over the postseason.
“There's a lot more to the game than just scoring. … People shouldn't just look at his points and assists and judge how he played, or judge how any of our guys played just on that,” Carlisle said. “That's not how our team is built. We are an ecosystem that has to function together. We've got to score enough points to win the game but who gets them and how they get them, not important.”
No matter what some people think, Haliburton has proved that he belongs among the best players in the game today. Indiana is close to winning a title, and at the end of the day, that is all that matters.
