Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Reveals Who Will Start at Shooting Guard This Season
The Indiana Pacers are going to have to figure out who the starting two-guard is going to be next season after Andrew Nembhard shifts over to point guard with Tyrese Haliburton out for the season.
Rick Carlisle already has a player in mind for who might take that spot next season. He needs someone that he can count on to play the same style that the Pacers have been playing for the last three seasons.
More news: Pacers’ Ideal New Starting Shooting Guard is Clear, Says Insider
Bennedict Mathurin stepped in to start at the small forward spot last season when Aaron Nesmith was hurt, and Carlisle wants him to start at the two-guard.
Carlisle wants Mathurin to be the starting shooting guard because of his ability to score and get to the free-throw line, and said so while talking to Caitlin Cooper of Basketball, She Wrote.
"You know, I'm projecting him as our starter at two this year at day one," Carlisle told Cooper. "I told him this, I was on the phone with him and his agent four days ago, and I said, 'It's your job to lose.'"
Carlisle wants Mathurin to step up and show that he can take over the starting role in what will be a critical year. He will be up for an extension next season, so he needs to have a good season.
Mathurin doesn't exactly play with the speed and the fast decision-making that the rest of the Pacers do, but that's something that Carlisle is working on helping him fix.
More news: Pacers Expert Reveals Why Indiana Didn't Re-Sign Key Contributor
Indiana also needs someone like Mathurin who can just put his head down and go get a bucket. He was one of the big reasons why they were able to win Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Thunder.
Carlisle wants to see Mathurin improve his passing skills and make some quicker decisions. That will be the biggest thing that he needs to show in training camp to keep that starting spot.
If he does end up being in the starting lineup, that would leave T.J. McConnell, Obi Toppin, and Jarace Walker as key guys off the bench. James Wiseman and Jay Huff will fight for the backup center spot.
More news: Pacers Called Out for 'Gap Year' Strategy
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.