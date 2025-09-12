Pacers Rising Star Gained 20 Pounds of Muscle This Summer
The Indiana Pacers are looking around for more guys who can contribute off the bench. Without Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers need at least one more guy to step up.
There will also be a new starting center, and it could be one of four guys on the roster. They likely will only play two centers, so that still leaves one rotation spot open.
More news: Pacers News: Insider Projects All-NBA Season for Indiana Star
Second-year wing Johnny Furphy is hoping to step into that void. He has done a lot of impressive offseason work in preparation for battling for that final rotation spot.
Pacers wing Johnny Furphy put on 20 pounds of muscle
Furphy has worked hard this offseason to be in the mix for a rotation spot. Per Jordan Morey of Pacers.com, Furphy actually put on 20 pounds of muscle in what is a stunning offseason body transformation.
That more muscular frame will allow Furphy to have a more impactful game in the paint, especially on the offensive end. He showed that during Summer League, as well.
Furphy was drafted in the second round because of his ability to shoot the ball from the outside. If he does end up earning a rotation spot, it will be because his defense improved, though.
That's part of the reason why he decided to put on some muscle. He wants to be able to handle opposing forwards on the defensive end of the floor, which is what kept him from playing more as a rookie.
More news: Pacers’ $59 Million Guard Must Step Up in Tyrese Haliburton’s Absence This Season
The Pacers are still a deep team, even without Haliburton on the court this season. That's why it's so hard for Furphy to break into the rotation.
Pacers forward Johnny Furphy will have to figure out how to beat out Jarace Walker for minutes
The most logical player whom he could overtake in the rotation is Jarace Walker, since they play the same position. The issue for Furphy is that Walker actually played well in the minutes he got.
Had Walker not hurt himself at the end of Game 6 against the Knicks, he would have gotten real rotation minutes in the NBA Finals. Furphy might have a better shot at uprooting Ben Sheppard, whose offensive game hasn't come around.
As a rookie, Furphy averaged 2.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 50 games played.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.