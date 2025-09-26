Pacers' Rising Star Leaps Into Top 100 NBA Players List
The Indiana Pacers would not have been in the NBA Finals without Aaron Nesmith. His ability to defend one of the best players on the opposing team every night was crucial to their success.
Not only was Nesmith's defense key, but his offense also leveled up in the postseason. Nesmith hit key 3s at the perfect time, especially against the Knicks.
All of that postseason success has led Nesmith to rise up the rankings of NBA players in the league. ESPN has now put him in its list of the top 100 players in the league.
More news: Pacers’ Pascal Siakam Gets Honest About Adjusting to Tyrese Haliburton Injury
Pacers Forward Aaron Nesmith Rockets Up List of Top Players in The NBA
Nesmith comes in at 65 on ESPN's list of top 100 players heading into this season. Jamal Collier of ESPN praised his ability to be a two-way player.
"As a two-way force on the perimeter during the Pacers' improbable run to the Finals, Nesmith was one of the breakout stars of the postseason. He was often tasked with defending the opposing team's best perimeter players while shooting lights-out as a 3-point shooter on offense."
Collier cites Nesmith's ability to hit 3s when the stage got the biggest as a reason why he has shot up the rankings for this season.
"He not only shot 43% from deep during the regular season but caught fire in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals while hitting eight 3s to lead Indiana's comeback victory at Madison Square Garden that would propel the Pacers to a series victory."
More news: Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Once Trolled Knicks Fan Spike Lee with Epic Gift
The Pacers Will Need Nesmith More Than Ever This Season
With Tyrese Haliburton out of commission for this season, Nesmith will be an even bigger part of this team. He will need to be relied on offensively even more for this season.
How Nesmith is able to get open 3s is going to be a key to the Pacers' success this year. Haliburton was adept at getting him open shots with his drive-and-kick ability.
Nesmith might find himself needing to create his own shot more than he has in the past couple of years.
Last season, Nesmith averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 45 regular-season games played.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.