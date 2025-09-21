Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Once Trolled Knicks Fan Spike Lee with Epic Gift
Former Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller has one of the most famous feuds with a superfan of anyone in sports. He had a decades long rivalry with Spike Lee.
Lee is one of the most famous Knicks fans in the world. He sits by the court for every Knicks playoff game, and he got into it in a couple of instances with Miller in the '90s.
The Pacers/Knicks rivalry was renewed last year when the two faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals. Lee was present for those games as well. Recently, Tyrese Haliburton showed off a nice gift that Miller gave to Lee in order to troll him.
More news: Pacers' Rotation Outlook After Myles Turner's Free Agent Exit
Miller apparently gave Lee a signed jersey with the message "To Spike, thanks for all the help throughout the years," which is a pretty great way to troll him.
Haliburton let everyone know this by posting a photo of the jersey and Lee on Instagram. They recently caught up on a new episode of "The Young Man And The Three."
Indiana always felt like the underdog when they were taking on the Knicks during those Miller-led teams. He always made fans feel like they had a chance to win the game.
Haliburton is this generation's version of Miller.
More news: Pacers Forward Provides Update on Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman Achilles Recoveries
His clutch shooting performance during the playoffs last year was an all-time kind of run that proved the team is never out of it with him out there.
That's a quality that this team hasn't possessed since Miller retired in 2005. The Pacers broke Lee's heart last season by defeating New York in six games.
The Pacers will try to make Spike Lee and the Knicks sad again this year
Without Haliburton in the lineup, it's going to be much harder for the Pacers to make another run to the NBA Finals. Still, they feel confident in the guys they have on the roster to do just that.
The Pacers will try to keep the magic alive that both Miller and Haliburton have. It will take an entire team effort in order for them to achieve that goal.
In his 18-year career in Indiana, Miller averaged 18.2 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.