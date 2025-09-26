Pacers Rising Star Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade
After the Houston Rockets lost Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL, analysts and pundits have been trying to figure out a trade that they could make to help them replace the starting point guard.
Without VanVleet, the Rockets are in trouble without him. He is a good player to help run the team and distribute the ball to Kevin Durant and the rest of the good players they have.
As people try to find a replacement for him that the Rockets could trade for, one pundit thinks they should consider trying to trade for one Indiana Pacers star guard.
NBA Pundit Links Pacers Guard to The Rockets In a Trade
Brad Botkin of CBS Sports believes that the Rockets should pursue a trade for Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard to replace VanVleet.
"This would be another home run for the Rockets and the Pacers are basically punting on this season anyway without Tyrese Haliburton. Nembhard wouldn't come cheap. Indiana loves him, and rightfully so. He's in their plans well beyond this season because he's awesome."
Botkin understands that the Pacers would need an overwhelming package to part ways with Nembhard.
"But if the Rockets believe Nembhard would put them over the top, which they should, overwhelming the Pacers with a package that could fund their future would make real sense for both sides."
The Pacers do love Nembhard and have plans for him to be part of their core for years to come. He's one of the young pieces that they want to keep building around.
The Pacers Would Have to Get a Massive Amount In Return for Nembhard If They Were to Ever Trade Him
Indiana loves what Nembhard does on both ends of the court. He is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, and showed that during the playoffs last season.
Botkin thinks Reed Sheppard would be enough to get him, but that doesn't seem right.
"Would you give up Sheppard for Nembhard? I would. But I can understand someone saying they wouldn't. Sheppard is the theoretical perfect fit next to Amen Thompson long term because of his shooting (at least what we expect his shooting to eventually be)."
Indiana would need a lot more than just Reed Sheppard to get this deal done. Sheppard hardly played last year, and Nembhard is already a budding star.
