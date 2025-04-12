Pacers Rookie Details What Led to Viral Poster Dunk
Fans were disappointed to see the Indiana Pacers come up short 129-115 against the Orlando Magic despite scoring 39 points in the fourth quarter. Needless to say, this was not what people wanted to see as Indiana heads into the NBA Playoffs as the fourth seed.
Still, not everything was completely bleak. Australian rookie Johnny Furphy had a solid showing, recording 17 points, six total rebounds, three assists, and one steal. However, his most impressive highlight came with a gnarly dunk that was definitely poster-worthy.
The immediate reaction was palpable, with teammates jumping off the bench and the crowd erupting into cheers.
"That was pretty cool," forward Jarace Walker said to Furphy postgame. "Good job, big dog, getting on that rim. That was really athletic."
"I thought I started the game off pretty slow, just not as aggressive as I wanted to be," Furphy said, per Dustin Dopirak of Indy Star. "We came out of a timeout and one of the coaches challenged me and said he thinks I have another level to get to. I went out and tried to be as aggressive as possible."
While this was a solid showing from Furphy, it remains unlikely that fans will see more of him during the postseason. This season, he hasn't seen much play time, averaging 6.9 minutes played, 1.8 points, 1.3 total rebounds, and 0.3 assists over 49 games, none of which he started.
That being said, this game proved that he could hold his own with the rest of the team. In fact, he was arguably the second most effective player behind guard Bennedict Mathurin, who recorded 20 points, eight total rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
"He's just a pure competitor," head coach Rick Carlisle said. "Everything about him is pure. He doesn't have a selfish bone in his body. Does everything hard. Does everything with the right spirit. Tonight he was obviously a bright spot in this game, just with the activity, the running. The dunks, people get excited when a young player makes a play like that, but his overall vibe is a winning vibe."
This is exactly the kind of vibe Indiana will need as they go on to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
