Chris Duarte Hits A Buzzer-Beater During Game With Wizards

Pacers' Rookie Hits A Buzzer-Beater During Game With Wizards
Chris Duarte hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half on Friday evening of the game between the Pacers and Wizards.
Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte has gotten off to a great start in his NBA career.
In the first game of his NBA career on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft scored 27 points.
On Friday night against the Washington Wizards he drilled a buzzer-beater to end the first half.
The clip of his shot can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Pacers Twitter account.
