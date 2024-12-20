Pacers Select Duke Sharpshooter in NBA 2025 NBA Mock Draft
In a new mock NBA Draft, Duke boats two prospective top 10 picks, one being Cooper Flag at number one, and the other being Kon Knueppel at number 10.
According to this mock draft, the Indiana Pacers have the 10th pick, sending the sharpshooter to Indianapolis. Drafting the shooting guard could be extremely beneficial for many reasons for the Pacers.
The 20-year-old adds depth and consistent scoring from around the perimeter, an area in which the Pacers have often struggled this season in the backcourt. Indiana’s shooting efficiency from the field and beyond the arch has been below expectations for this team which seemingly looks pretty strong offensively.
The Pacers have sharpshooters already in Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton, but their 3-point shooting this season has been streaky at best. This team relies heavily on long-range shooting, and when they’re hot, they’re hard to stop, but when they’re off, as they have been several times this season, it severely impacts the success of the team.
The addition of Knueppel immediately addresses the issues the Pacers are facing right now. Knueppel is known for his ability to score effectively and efficiently. He has proven himself to be a dependable scorer from behind the arc, most notably draining in four threes on eight attempts against Arizona.
Knueppel also brings versatility with him to the NBA, as he has the ability to score at the rim, just as much as he can score from long range. He can also help aid this team’s offense in spacing and movement, another area the Pacers are looking to improve on as the season continues.
The Pacers are known for their fast-paced style of play but need to look to add another offensive weapon to help close out close games.
Not only is Knueppel an asset on offense, but he’s been a big contribution to Duke’s defense as well. At six-foot-seven, he has the ability to guard multiple positions. While he may not be the most athletic player on the court, he has a natural nose for the ball and gives lots of looks at mismatches while he’s on the floor.
The Pacers could use all the help they can get defensively, so bringing in a two-way guard is a great pick in the upcoming draft.
Overall, Knueppel would make a great fit on the Pacers youthful roster, and it wouldn’t be surprising if that’s the route Indiana chooses to take.
