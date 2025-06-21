Pacers Set to Host Game 7 Watch Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Indiana Pacers will soon play in their first-ever NBA Finals Game 7 of their franchise history.
The Pacers will travel to Oklahoma City to face the top-seeded Thunder in what will be the final game of the 2024-25 season. This one is for all the marbles, and the Pacers are 48 minutes away from being crowned NBA champions.
All eyes will be on Paycom Center, home of the Thunder, on Sunday; however, Gainbridge Fieldhouse will also be rocking that day. The Pacers will host a massive watch party for their fans to attend during Game 7.
The team announced on social media, including their X account.
How Much Are Tickets for Pacers Watch Party?
The tickets for the Pacers Game 7 watch party are $5. Indiana has been a great home court all season long, and that came into effect in Game 6. The Pacers did their part in getting the crowd involved, and that was the case for the majority of the game.
Although there will be no game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacer's home arena will be rocking, and the hope is they will have something worth celebrating when all is said and done.
The matchup between the Pacers and the Thunder will be the first Game 7 of the NBA Finals in nearly 10 years.
The series has been a back-and-forth competition that every NBA Finals should always be. Nonetheless, this series has delivered and then some. Indiana not only extended the series in their Game 6 win, but they massively obliterated the Thunder.
The Pacers dominated from the second quarter on, and they will now look to do the same in Game 7 on the road. However, it will not be an easy feat.
The Thunder are 36-6 on their home court. Oklahoma City ranks sixth in the league, averaging 14.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.4 percent from downtown.
As for the Pacers, they went 21-20 on the road this season and have been stellar against teams above .500, with a 22-15 record.
The Thunder are massive home favorites with a -6.5 spread. The Pacers have not been favored for any of these Finals games, and that will be no different in Game 7.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Obi Toppin Has Strong Message on Tyrese Haliburton Playing Through Injury
Stephen A Smith Still Refuses to Call Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton a 'Superstar'
Rick Carlisle Has Simple Message on How Indiana Can Win It All
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.