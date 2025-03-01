Pacers Set to Sign Center to Bolster Frontcourt Depth
The Pacers are set to sign Tony Bradley, a former first-round pick.
The Pacers will use their 15th roster spot to sign Bradley to a 10-day contract.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype was the first to break the news.
Bradley was recently with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks G League affiliate.
Bradley did not play in the NBA last season, as he spent most of his time with the Texas Legends in the G League. Since being selected 28th overall in the 2017 draft, the 27-year-old has appeared in 179 regular season games for four NBA teams.
The Los Angeles Lakers drafted him with the pick, but he was traded to the Utah Jazz the same night. He holds career averages of 4.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 11.1 minutes per game with the Jazz, Philadephia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Chicago Bulls.
He has also played in the NBA G League since the start of the 2024-25 campaign, appearing in 24 total Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games for the Skyhawks and averaging 14.0 points per game, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in just 22.8 minutes of action.
The former North Carolina Tar Heel is 6-foot-11 and weighs 248 pounds. The Jazz traded him and the draft right to Saben Lee to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for cash considerations. The next day, the Sixers traded Bradley for Zhaire Smith.
Bradley was a one-and-done at college. He led the Tar Heels to their most recent title in 2017. In that season, which saw him come off the bench, he averaged 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game and provided strong offensive rebounding for the Tar Heels.
The Pacers were riddled with injuries from the start of their season. Two of their key frontcourt players, Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman, suffered season-ending injuries, both of which came in the form of an Achilles injury.
They were supposed to provide backup minutes for Myles Turner, but their absence called for help from the outside for the Pacers.
That caused the Pacers to trade for Thomas Bryan in December and bring in Jahlil Okafor on a 10-day contract last month. The 15th spot on their roster has been empty since Okafor’s 10-day deal expired.
Bradley will now look to prove that he is the guy who can be a difference-maker alongside Turner at the center position.
