Pacers Signing Center Jahlil Okafor to NBA Contract
The Indiana Pacers have signed former lottery pick and former Duke Blue Devil, Jahlil Okafor.
Okafor has signed a 10-day deal.
NBA insider Chris Haynes shared via X.
Okafor is averaging 18.6 points and 9.0 rebounds for the Indiana Mad Ants of the NBA G League.
It has been a roller coaster of a ride for the former No. 3 overall pick.
At the start of the season, Okafor signed a training camp deal with the Pacers but was cut loose a few weeks later.
Okafor last played in the NBA for the Pistons in 2020-21. However, he spent time with the Mad Ants of the G League and played fantastic.
He was great in the 2024 G League Winter Showcase, so much so that he made the All-Showcase team.
Okafor was a standout in the showcase in Orlando, Florida. The 29-year-old has been great for the Mad Ants, especially in the showcase, as he averaged 22 points and nine rebounds per game in the two Orlando contests while shooting 67 percent (18-of-27) from the field. Okafor's performance earned him All-Winter Showcase Team honors.
Since returning from overseas to begin the G League season earlier this year, Okafor has appeared in 15 games for the Mad Ants, averaging 18.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 64.5 percent from the field.
The Philapdehia 76ers drafted Okafor with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He entered his rookie season and took the league by storm, averaging 17.5 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 68.6 percent from the charity stripe.
Okafor finished fifth in Rooke of the Year voting and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2016. However, after his rookie season, the injuries started to pile up. Okafor struggled mightily with a small tear of the meniscus in his right knee.
After three years in Philadelphia, Okafor was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets along with Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round draft pick in exchange for Trevor Booker.
For the past three seasons, Okafor played for Zhejiang Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association, the Mexico City Capitanes in the National Professional Basketball League, Casademont Zaragoza of the Liga ACB, and the Capitanes de Arecibo of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in Puerto Rico.
The former college standout's road has been long and tumultuous, and he will look to take advantage of his opportunity with the Pacers.
