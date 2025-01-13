Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Exits Game vs Cavs with Apparent Injury
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton has exited their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to left hamstring tightness and will not return.
The Pacers shared via X.
Haliburton has been ruled out at halftime for the second half in Cleveland.
This comes just over one year since he originally suffered this injury against the Boston Celtics.
Haliburton had a heavy workload in the first half with 19 minutes of playing time, but he will not return for the second half of Sunday's contest.
The severity of the hamstring injury isn't clear, but it does put him in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's rematch against Cleveland.
Haliburton will finish the game with two points on 1-for-5 shooting from the field, five assists, one rebound, one steal and one block. T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard should see more minutes in the second half due to Haliburton's absence.
This is the first time the Pacers have faced their division rivals this season. The Cavaliers have been dominant this season, recording a 33-4 record prior to their game on Sunday.
The Pacers will face the Cavaliers again on Tuesday at home, but they could be without Haliburton in that contest.
Haliburton has been solid for the Pacers this season. He is averaging 18.5 points per game, 8.9 assists (which ranked fourth in the league), 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three in 39 games.
The Pacers are currently on a five-time winning streak and have won six of their last seven games dating back to Dec. 29.
The Pacers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-18 record in 39 games.
During Game 2 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals last season against the Celtics, he aggravated a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the 2023-24 season.
Haliburton missed 10 games with a left hamstring strain suffered on January 8, 2024, against the Celtics when he slipped and fell and had to be helped off the court. The Pacers went 6-4 during that stretch.
The 24-year-old was named to the All-NBA third team in 2024, is a two-time All-Star, and was a 2024 assist leader.
Haliburton was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
