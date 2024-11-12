Pacers Stars Rave About Bennedict Mathurin After Young Star Posts Ridiculous Stat Line
Bennedict Mathurin officially emerged as one of the breakout players of the season on Sunday as he led the Indiana Pacers to a 132-121 upset win over the New York Knicks. During the win, Mathurin set career-highs as he nailed seven three-pointers and a personal best 38 points against the Knicks.
Mathurin shot 72.2 percent from the field and 77.8 percent from the three-point line as he finished the game with 38 points, eight rebounds, and two assists while helping the Pacers earn a crucial win to move to 5-5 on the season.
"Mathurin was absolutely breathtaking," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said, via Dustin Dopirak of the Indy Star. "Efficient. Tough physically. ... When he gets it going like he does today, he's a bucket. He's gonna be a bucket."
"It doesn't feel forced," Pascal Siakam said of Mathurin. "It just feels like it's part of the offense. That's where his growth is going to come from, just finding ways to be the killer that he is within what we do. I think tonight was a perfect example of that. He's a special player. When he's got it going like he had it going today, we just have to get him the ball."
Mathurin continues to show why he is deserving of a spot as a full-time starter on the Pacers. Mathurin has started five of 10 games he's played in this season, and previously started 17-19 games each of the last two seasons, but should eclipse that number if he continues playing this way.
So far this season, Mathurin is averaging career-highs in nearly every statistic. He is playing an average of 30.4 minutes per game while recording 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He is also shooting 50 percent from the field and 55.3 percent from the field on the season.
"Obviously having to sit last year, he wanted to be on the floor to experience that with us,” Haliburton said of Mathurin, via Dopirak. "It sucked not having him out there. You guys know who he is and how hard he works and how good of a scorer and player he is. It's not a surprise to anyone in the locker room.”
More Pacers:
Pacers' Rick Carlisle in Awe of Bennedict Mathurin After 'Breathtaking' Performance