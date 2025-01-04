Pacers Take Nice Jump Up in New NBA Power Rankings
After a disappointing 120-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Indiana Pacers regained some momentum when they defeated the Miami Heat 128-115.
While this wasn't the perfect outcome, it was enough to show experts and analysts from different publications that the Pacers have been good enough to move up in various power rankings.
John Schuhmann of NBA.com was impressed that Indiana was able to win one game out three when they faced the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics twice. He also noted that Bennedict Mathurin has been an excellent addition to the starting line up.
"The Pacers haven’t been over .500 since they were 1-0 and getting back will be tough with games against the Bucks and Heat in the next four days," Schuhmann said. "After that, they’ll play three straight against teams with losing records."
Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports was also impressed by Indiana, having them improve from No. 21 to No. 19. Still, he didn't have much positive or negative to say about the team as a whole.
"Last season the Pacers were 24th in defense and second in offense, which led to 47 wins," Ward-Henninger said. "This season they're 23rd in defense but the offense has fallen to ninth, and they're below .500. It just shows you how fine the line can be in the NBA sometimes."
That being said, Ward-Henninger also pointed out the inconsistency of point guard Tyrese Haliburton's play.
"Tyrese Haliburton's roller coaster season continued this week, as he followed up a 3-for-13 performance in a loss to the Bucks with a 33-point, 15-assist, 13-for-21 night in Thursday's win over the Heat."
However, not all power rankings were as kind to the Pacers. ESPN had Indiana drop a spot to 19th overall, noting that Halburton needs to remain consistent moving forward.
"The Pacers had a three-game stretch against two of the best teams in the NBA, losing to the Thunder and splitting a home-and-away with the Celtics that included a vintage Tyrese Haliburton performance where 18 of his 31 points came from the paint,"Jamal Collier said.
"Indiana has rebounded from a slow start to currently be in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, but it needs Haliburton to keep breaking down defenses in the paint as opposed to relying on his outside shot."
Finally, Law Murray of The Athletic had the Pacers fall two places to No. 18, wondering if they could replicate their success from last postseason.
