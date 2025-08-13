Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Admits He Wished Myles Turner Didn't Join Rival Bucks
The Indiana Pacers decided to not give Myles Turner an offer that he couldn't refuse during free agency. Instead, they let him walk to the Milwaukee Bucks, as he signed a four-year deal worth $108.9 million.
Turner now plays for the team that the Pacers hate the most, and these two teams play each other at least four times per season. They've also met in each of the last two postseasons.
Superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton understands that Turner left to go get paid somewhere, but he wishes he would have gone anywhere else but Milwaukee.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton tells fans how he really feels about Myles Turner signing with the Bucks
While answering a fan's question on the Self-Made YouTube channel, Haliburton let everyone know how he felt about Turner heading north to Milwaukee.
“Good question. I’m happy for the man," Haliburton said. "The thing about the NBA is, there’s only so many of us. You want to see dudes get paid, you want to see dudes be able to take care of their families."
“He’s able to do that," Haliburton continued. "He’s a guy I got to play alongside for a long time, and we grew a great relationship. Obviously, seeing him go to Milwaukee, I don’t like to see that. I don’t want to see him in Milwaukee."
Haliburton might not like that Turner is in Milwaukee, but he understands why he made that decision. He also promised that there will be some extra juice when these two teams meet again.
Tyrese Haliburton promises fireworks when Pacers play the Bucks
Despite Haliburton sitting out next season, he promised that there will be an extra fire on the court when Turner plays his former team.
“It is what it is, and there will be smoke when we see them, like there would be anyway. Basketball is a competition, but it is still love."
Haliburton is big on loyalty, so this probably didn't sit well with him. On the flip-side, Turner had been loyal to the Pacers for ten years. He deserved to get paid a little bit more than what Indiana was offering him.
These two teams will have battles over the next couple of years that will be must-watch TV with this move.
