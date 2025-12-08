The Indiana Pacers are back in action as they take on the Sacramento Kings at Cambridge Fieldhouse.

To learn more about the Pacers' next opponent, we spoke with Sacramento Kings On SI contributor Logan Struck.

How much do the Kings miss Domantas Sabonis after his injury?

The Kings have not had much success with or without Sabonis on the floor, but luckily, rookie center Maxime Raynaud has made the most of his absence. With Raynaud emerging, it has made the Kings’ hole at center much less noticeable, although they are still missing their three-time All-Star.

Are the Kings getting ready to make another big trade soon?

All signs point to the Kings gearing up for a trade before February’s deadline, and new GM Scott Perry has shown that he is willing to make aggressive moves for the good of the franchise. Whether it is Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis, or multiple, the Kings seem ready to pull the trigger on a move soon.

What's one thing people should know about the Kings that cannot be found in a box score?

The Kings’ identity is built around hustle and defense, although the team simply does not have the players to fit that mold most of the time. Still, regardless of personnel, head coach Doug Christie wants to win games by being the team that wants it more, although it has become clear that simply having that mindset is not enough to build up the win column in the NBA.

If the Kings were to win, what would be the reason why?

The Kings would likely beat the Pacers if their stars are clicking. LaVine is coming off a 42-point outing that led to a Kings’ win, but his inconsistency this season would suggest he will not be doing that again. The biggest game-changer for the Kings seems to be Keegan Murray, as the team is 3-4 when he starts but 3-13 when he doesn’t. If he is able to suit up against the Pacers, the Kings would be in a much better position to win.

What's your prediction for the game?

I predict the Kings will pick up their second consecutive win, holding off the Pacers by single-digits if Murray suits up. If he doesn’t though, the Pacers will likely win, but it should be a dogfight regardless.

