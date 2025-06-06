Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Drops Epic Quote After NBA Finals Game Winner
The Indiana Pacers had another game-winning moment in the playoffs. This time, it was on the game's biggest stage. During Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Tyrese Haliburton did it again.
Haliburton hit a game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left in the game to give the Pacers their only lead of the game. That's the only time they needed the lead, because it was at the end.
This is not the first time that Haliburton has hit a big-time shot in the playoffs. He know has either a game-winning or game-tying shot in every series this postseason.
Read more: Pacers on Track for Special Postseason Run With Thunder Victory
Tyrese Haliburton has a great quote after the Pacers beat the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals
Following another epic moment for Haliburton, he talked to he media. He was asked about whether or not it was sustainable to keep winning games like this. He gave a pretty insightful quote.
Haliburton is right when it comes to getting a win anyway you can, especially this time of year. When the playoffs come around, the Pacers are going to try to get a win anyway they can.
It's clear that the Pacers feel very comfortable being down late in games. They don't panic because they know that they have one of the best clutch shooters in the NBA on their team.
Haliburton has instilled that confidence in his team, and they have given him the confidence to keep shooting the ball in late-game situations. They think he's going to make every shot.
More Pacers news: Pacers Were One Wrong Move Away From Total Disaster
Indiana is now going to try to get greedy and win both games in Oklahoma City. If they can do that, they will be in firm control of the series before they head home to Indiana.
Game 2 is on Sunday, and the Thunder will be making adjustments to make sure that they don't collapse late in the game again. The Pacers can play a lot better, too, though.
Indiana certainly won't turn it over 19 times in the first half. They can play to the point that they don't need a last-second shot to win the game.
More Indiana Pacers news: LeBron James Heaps Praise on Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton Ahead of NBA Finals
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Why He's Scared of Pacers
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.