Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Exits Game 7 With Gruesome Injury

Tyrese Haliburton seemed to suffer a serious injury in the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals could not have started worse for the Indiana Pacers. After Tyrese Haliburton started the game with nine points on three made threes, he suffered a leg injury.

Haliburton had to be helped off the court after suffering a gruesome injury. It looked like his Achilles popped in the same calf that he strained, but nothing has been confirmed.

The Pacers will now have to play the rest of the game without him.

This story will be updated...

