Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Exits Game 7 With Gruesome Injury
Tyrese Haliburton seemed to suffer a serious injury in the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
The first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals could not have started worse for the Indiana Pacers. After Tyrese Haliburton started the game with nine points on three made threes, he suffered a leg injury.
Haliburton had to be helped off the court after suffering a gruesome injury. It looked like his Achilles popped in the same calf that he strained, but nothing has been confirmed.
The Pacers will now have to play the rest of the game without him.
This story will be updated...
