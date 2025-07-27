Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has One-Word Response to Newest Teammate
In the wake of losing 10-year center Myles Turner in free agency to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Indiana Pacers had to work quickly to rebuild the center position within the roster.
One of the earlier moves executed by the Pacers this offseason was the acquisition of center Jay Huff.
Huff, who turns 28 in August, was added to the roster in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pacers sent out a second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap in the offing.
Huff initially broke into the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2021-22. An All-ACC defensive player at Virginia, he spent two years toggling back-and-forth between the Lakers and the team's G League affiliate before being let go.
From there, Huff bounced around between NBA franchises and G League teams. After short stints with the Denver Nuggets and the Washington Wizards, Huff concretely emerged as a rotation player last year for the Grizzlies.
His play caught the eye of the Pacers — and most notably Tyrese Haliburton. Huff has been playing pickup games in Spain over the summer. A clip of him dunking on players emerged, and Haliburton took to social media and seemingly was impressed with what he saw from the 7-foot-1 center.
Huff doesn't have a huge sample size to pull from over the course of his NBA career. However, there are some tantalizing aspects of his game that could mesh extremely well with Rick Carlisle's system.
For one, Huff is a career 52 percent shooter from the floor, and 40.4 percent shooter on 3-point attempts. He made more than one 3 a year last year for the Grizzlies, and this caters to the notion that he can space the floor adequately enough for the Pacers' guards to attack off the dribble.
Huff's bread-and-butter is his ability to block shots. He averaged nearly a block a game last year for the Grizzlies in 11.7 minutes per game. If he were to double his minutes at a modest 23.4 minutes this upcoming year, averaging nearly two blocks a contest would be an elite metric.
Given his ability to shoot from the perimeter coupled with his ability to protect the paint, Huff figures to do a lot of what Turner did for the Pacers at a fraction of the cost.
