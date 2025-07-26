Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Sneak Peak at New Signature Shoes
The Indiana Pacers came the closest they have ever been in franchise history to winning an NBA championship this past season, after they pushed the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the NBA Finals.
Two-time All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton ended up tearing his Achilles just seven minutes into Game 7, which essentially ended the chances of them winning that game and the title.
Still, the run to the Finals cemented Haliburton as a true superstar in the league. He is about to release the newest version of his signature shoe, just a month after the run to the NBA Finals.
Haliburton signed with Puma and gave everyone a sneak peek of the newest version of his shoes, the Puma Hali 1 colorways, while keeping his surgically repaired foot elevated.
Haliburton wore a pink version of these shoes during the NBA Finals, but now fans get a closer look at the sneakers through social media. Fans would love to get their hands on these.
These shoes will be released sometime in September, so fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on them. Pacers fans will certainly want to get them.
Haliburton has become one of the most popular young players in the league after his run, but also one of the most hated by some rival fan bases. Fans of the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks do not care for him.
The Pacers will be without Haliburton for all of next season because of that torn Achilles, so they will have to replace his production next season. He won't be back until the 2026-27 season.
When he does return, he will be wearing that signature shoe in every game that he plays. Puma will likely give him that shoe in Pacers colors, as well.
Haliburton signed with Puma back in October of 2024 following the Pacers' run to the Eastern Conference Finals. They ultimately fell to the Boston Celtics once Haliburton got hurt.
Puma will certainly make multiple signature shoes for Haliburton now that he is the newest superstar in the league. It will be a popular shoe, especially amongst younger fans.
This past season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.
