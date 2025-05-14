Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Heating Up at Right Time
The Indiana Pacers have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year. It's the first time they have played in two consecutive Conference Finals since 2013 and 2014.
Indiana was able to close out the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games after a brilliant performance from their superstar point guard, Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton was the best player on the court. He was able to turn the tide of the game in the second quarter when he started getting hot from beyond the three-point arc. At one point, he was 6/7 from beyond the arc.
When it was all said and done, Haliburton finished with 31 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. He was 6/10 from beyond the three-point arc, playing much better than he did in Game 3 and in Game 4.
The good thing for the Pacers is that they were able to blow out the Cavs in Game 4 even without Haliburton playing well. They are well-rounded enough to survive a bad shooting game.
Even so, Haliburton is clearly heating up at the right time for this team. Even when he isn't hitting shots, the threat of him doing so opens up the floor for the entire Indiana offense.
His passing keeps the defense off-kilter and unsure of what he's going to do. Because of that, he's able to not only get open shots for himself, but wide-open shots for his teammates.
Haliburton now has the Pacers one series away from playing in their second-ever NBA Finals. While their opponent for the Eastern Conference Finals still hasn't been settled, it will likely be the New York Knicks.
The Knicks have a 3-1 lead over the Celtics, and Jayson Tatum is out because of a torn Achilles. It looks like it will be a Hicks vs. Knicks series for the second year in a row.
Indiana beat the Knicks in seven games last season in the second round of the playoffs. This is a much different New York team, however.
As long as Haliburton is playing at this same level, it won't matter. He gives the team a chance to win everytime he's on the court.
