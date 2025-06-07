Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton is Having a Better Postseason Than Prime LeBron James
The Indiana Pacers have been led by Tyrese Haliburton throughout these playoffs. He has been the best player that they've had in each of the last two playoff runs.
Haliburton has forced the rest of the NBA to recognize his greatness. After hitting yet another game-winning shot in Game 1, it's impossible not to recognize him as a superstar.
He has been putting on an all-time run throughout the playoffs, but just how good of a run is it? It's so good, that it's even better than anything LeBron James was able to do during his prime.
Read more: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Drops Epic Quote After NBA Finals Game Winner
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is now the most clutch player in the history of the playoffs
Not only has Haliburton proven that he is a superstar with this incredible playoff run, but he has proven that he is one of the best clutch players of all time.
Haliburton has by far the highest clutch score of any player in the history of the playoffs since 2002, and another Pacers player is on this list.
It's an incredible performance for a guy who is only in his second playoffs in his career. The deep run that the Pacers made in last year's playoffs clearly helped him be more comfortable.
Now, the Pacers aren't happy to be in the playoffs like they were last year. They have real expectations for what they want to do. They had a goal of winning a championship this year.
More Pacers news: Fans in Awe of Bonkers Korean Broadcasts of Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner
Indiana will need Haliburton to keep playing at this level if they are going to win their first championship in franchise history. He continues to be that guy who is the most comfortable one on the court in clutch situations.
The Pacers are a great team when Haliburton is at his absolute best. He wasn't at his best in Game 1, and Indiana was still able to win the game. It was an incredible result for the Pacers in their first NBA Finals game in 25 years.
This postseason, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers on Track for Special Postseason Run With Thunder Victory
Pacers Were One Wrong Move Away From Total Disaster
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.