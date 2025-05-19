Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Mural Emerges Ahead of Eastern Conference Finals vs Knicks
The Indiana Pacers star has taken the city by storm with his high level of play and status as the face of the franchise, and now his name is being written all over Indianapolis.
Haliburton is one of the most dynamic players in basketball, capable of beating a team with his playmaking or scoring. His size is always a threat for rebounds, and his willingness to defend makes him a well-rounded player with no immediate flaws.
He is the centerpiece of the Pacers' offense, the connector through which all of the team's scoring flows, and his game has inspired hope in the Pacers that this could be their year.
Now entering the Eastern Conference Finals series against the team's biggest rivals, the New York Knicks, Indiana is ready for Haliburton to lead the team to the promised land, and fans have now created a mural with his name written on it along with a popular phrase going viral.
Rapper Rob49 is currently riding high with his track "WTHELLY," which features a notable line in the outro referencing Haliburton: "what the helly-Burton," a tribute to the Pacers star.
Given the rise in popularity of the song, the track has become a theme for Pacers fans, and now a mural has appeared with the lyrics written in a stylized fashion.
Pacer fans are enjoying a renaissance not seen since the Paul George-led teams that pushed LeBron James when he was with the Miami Heat several times in the conference finals. That team featured a hard-nosed, defense-oriented culture that was a golden era for Indiana basketball.
Now, Haliburton is leading a new wave of Pacer excellence, this time with a high-flying, high-scoring approach to the game that features shot-making and constant energy up and down the court, truly setting the pace in games.
For all the attention on the Pacers nationally for the first time in a long time, the team must capitalize on the buzz against the Knicks, a series that will be pivotal in the legacy of both teams.
The series kicks off on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, where Haliburton will take center stage in the mecca of basketball.
