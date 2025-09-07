Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Responds to Kawhi Leonard Scandal
Two-time All-NBA Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has weighed in on the latest scandal sweeping the NBA.
That'd be the situation of six-time All-NBA L.A. Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard. The 6-foot-7 swingman allegedly took massive endorsement money from L.A. sponsor Aspiration for no actual work performed.
Pabo Torre of The Athletic's "Pablo Torre Finds Out" was the first to tie Leonard into the phony tree-planting company, whose co-founder Joseph Sanberg pled guilty to two wire fraud counts to defund investors as part of a $248MM plot.
A further investigation from Boston Sports Journal's John Karalis revealed that the sum endorsement total from Aspiration to Leonard was a whopping $48 million. Ballmer had invested $50 million into the company for a stake.
Ballmer and the Clippers are now under investigation from the NBA for what certainly looks like some extracurricular payment to Leonard beyond his salary, a crafty way to compensate him beyond the cap.
L.A. released a statement to Steve Henson of The Los Angeles Times vehemently rejecting the notion that the team was behind any impropriety.
“Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration,” the Clippers claimed. “Any contrary assertion is provably false: The team ended its relationship with Aspiration years ago, during the 2022-23 season, when Aspiration defaulted on its obligations."
“Neither the Clippers nor Mr. Ballmer was aware of any improper activity by Aspiration or its co-founder until after the government instituted its investigation," L.A. stated. "The team and Mr. Ballmer stand ready to assist law enforcement in any way they can.”
Now, Haliburton has somewhat weighed in on the controversy.
During an interview on Fox Sports ahead of his alma mater Iowa State's eventual 16-13 football upset defeat to in-state Big Ten rival Iowa on Saturday, Haliburton was joking asked by Fox Sports host Mark Ingram II about Leonard's situation.
“Do you know where I can apply for one of those no show jobs like Kawhi got?” Ingram asked.
“Tell them to find me too!” Haliburton said in jest.
Haliburton, 25, is celebrating an exciting 2024-25 season with Indiana. The Pacers went 50-32 and made their second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals, while also advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since Haliburton was a literal infant in 2000.
Indiana was leading the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter until a Haliburton Achilles tendon tear hurt their awesome offense and ended their chances by the contest's second half.
