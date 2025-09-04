What Are Pacers Titles Chances This Season? NBA Insider Answers
The Indiana Pacers have never been closer to winning an NBA championship than they were last year. They were just two quarters away from taking it home, but couldn't seal the deal.
This season, they will have the monumental task of trying to get back to the Finals without their best player. Tyrese Haliburton will not play at all after tearing his Achilles in Game 7.
It will be a challenge for Indiana to compete for a championship without Haliburton's passing and shooting. One insider assessed their chances of winning a title without him, and it's not a pretty outlook.
NBA insider doesn't think the Pacers are going to compete for a title
According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Pacers have no shot of winning the championship without Haliburton on the court for them this year.
"No Tyrese Haliburton is going to doom any chances of the Indiana Pacers returning to the NBA Finals this season."
Swartz gives the Pacers a C grade for their chances to win a championship. Other than Haliburton not being able to play, he cites the center position as another issue that will preclude them from winning it all.
"There's no good answer at the center position either now that Myles Turner walked out the door in free agency. Isaiah Jackson is coming off a torn Achilles and Jay Huff, 28, has started just two games in his career."
The Pacers will be back in title contention in 2026-27
Swartz does say that once Haliburton is fully healthy in the 2026-27 season, Indiana will once again be ready to contend for a championship.
"The Pacers should be back in title contention a year from now. There's just too many holes on the roster to expect any real playoff run in 2026."
The Pacers need some young guys to grow into new roles this season. If they are able to accept those roles and grow into them, they might actually be able to bring the title home when Haliburton is healthy.
That starts with Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin taking a leap in their games this season with more opportunities with the ball in their hands.
