Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Shouts Out 49ers QB Brock Purdy
The "big man on campus" moniker does stem from being the prominent athlete for any college.
Historically speaking, it involves the team's starting quarterback as well as the best basketball player. Even the most casual fans on the campus in question will know the names of these figureheads representing major sports programs.
Along with that comes the kinship in being fellow athletes at the highest level. There's tons of pressure associated with this role — and often times the fortunes of the teams they represent are beholden to their success (or lack thereof) on the field/court.
This past Saturday, Haliburton was back on the campus of Iowa State for the major in-state clash with rival Iowa. He happened to be a guest on Fox's Big Noon kickoff.
The topic of Brock Purdy happened to come up. Purdy, the star quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, also attended Iowa State at the same time Halliburton starred on the basketball court. Naturally, being the two most high-profile athletes during their collegiate experiences, the two know each other quite well as Haliburton spoke about.
“It’s really cool. We came in to school here together," Haliburton said. "In the summers it was just the football and basketball teams [offseason training], so we got to know each other pretty well through there. It’s been really cool to see him have the success he’s been having. We still stay in touch quite often. The success that we’re having for our university means the world I think to everybody so it’s really cool.”
As shown in the images above, Haliburton has been a huge supporter of Purdy — even going as far as to wear his uniform in various appearances out and about away from home.
The parallels between the two are uncanny. Other than being Iowa State Cyclones, Purdy and Haliburton run their respective teams accordingly. Purdy is the point man at quarterback faciilitating brilliantly as Kyle Shanahan's game manager. Haliburton is the point guard for the Pacers and similarly gets his teammates involved at a very high level.
Parallel Pro Sports Heartbreaks
In a cruel turn of events, both also know what it's like to lose in heartbreaking fashion. Purdy lost in the Super Bowl a few years ago to future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Haliburton lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder and fellow stud athlete Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Based on how Purdy and Haliburton have been progressing in their respective careers, it won't be a surprise to see them one day win titles.
