What Will The Pacers Starting Lineup Look Like Without Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner?
The Indiana Pacers will be missing two critical parts of their starting lineup this season. Tyrese Haliburton will not play after tearing his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Myles Turner will be playing against the Pacers for the next four years after signing a $108.9 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, meaning they will have a new starting center.
With both players gone, and with the team coming off a season in which they were just two quarters from winning the title, what will this starting lineup look like?
The Pacers' starting lineup will be better than people think
Andrew Nembhard is already locked into the starting point guard spot without Haliburton available. How he handles his minutes is going to be important because of how good his defense is.
Aaron Nesmith showed during the playoffs that he can make clutch 3's when called upon, and he will still be the starting small forward. Pascal Siakam is now the team's best player at power forward.
Bennedict Mathurin has already been anointed the starting shooting guard by Rick Carlisle. He will get an opportunity to start for an entire season for the first time in his career.
The center spot will likely be occupied by Isaiah Jackson, who is coming off a torn Achilles. How well he plays could determine the ceiling of this whole group, especially because he doesn't stretch the floor like Turner did.
The Pacers can still make the playoffs with this new-look starting lineup
This lineup is still dangerous, even without Haliburton and Turner. Nembhard showed in the playoffs that he has ice in his veins and isn't afraid to take on anyone.
Siakam can take over stretches of games and has really improved as a 3-point shooter. He might be an All-NBA player next season with all of the opportunities to score he'll have.
If Jackson doesn't work out at the center spot, Jay Huff might be inserted to give them some offensive flexibility. How fast he's able to get up and down the court will determine how much he plays.
The bench is still going to be the most dangerous unit in the league. This roster is going to be good enough to make the playoffs, and they might surprise everyone yet again.
