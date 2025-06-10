Pacers' Myles Turner Being Targeted by Another Rival
The Indiana Pacers are trying to re-sign their starting center, Myles Turner, after the season. For the first time in his career, he will be a free agent this summer.
Turner is someone who does that a lot on the basketball court. He is the prototypical three-and-D center who can knock down threes and also protect the rim.
This is an incredibly weak class of free agents. Turner is going to be not just the best option at the center position, but he will be one of the best free agents available at any spot.
Two Eastern Conference foes eye stealing Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers
Despite the fact that the Pacers are looking to bring Turner back, and enter the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years, the team will have a few suitors that they will need to hold off.
Both the Pistons and the Hawks are reportedly interested in signing Turner this offseason. Turner has never played anywhere else in his ten-year NBA career. Indiana has been his only home.
Turner's name has popped up in trade rumors in five of the ten years he's been in Indiana. Yet, he's still in Indiana. They have never been persuaded to actually part ways with him.
The Pacers want to keep Turner and keep him in Indiana for his entire career. Despite the fact that Turner's shot blocking is not the same as it used to be, he still perfectly fits how they want to play.
Turner and the Pacers are not worried about that right now. They are worried about finding a way to win the NBA Finals after they left Oklahoma City with a 1-1 split.
If they win the title, they are more apt to re-sign Turner because they know that this core can win it all. Even if they do lose this series, bringing back Turner is still going to be their top priority.
So far this postseason, Turner is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. He is shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three.
