Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton NBA Finals Struggles Highlighted With Wild Stat
While the Indiana Pacers are tied 1-1 in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, star Tyrese Haliburton has struggled in the series so far to make a productive impact on the court.
Haliburton is a rare unselfish star player in the NBA, delgating the ball if it means that the team gets the best offensive look possible.
This kind of offensive approach can lead to lower box score statistics, but still lead to a high-level impact on winning.
In the NBA Finals, Haliburton's numbers have been poor, failing to establish himself during the first three quarters of both games so far.
The Thunder are completely focused on removing Haliburton from the game, making everyone else on the team beat them.
During Game 2, the rest of the Pacers' roster failed to deliver the win, leading to a dominant win for the Thunder.
Haliburton's struggles can be captured by a disappointing stat: the Pacers star has the same amount of points as defensive specialist Alex Caruso.
During the playoffs, Caruso is only averaging 9.6 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists over 23 minutes.
He is mainly in for his defensive contributions, able to somehow defend all five positions, generate turnovers, and make every offensive player he faces uncomfortable.
While Caruso matching Haliburton's point total is concerning, the 31-year-old Oklahoma City guard is being defended extremely different compared to the Pacers star.
Caruso, given his lack of consistent, high level shooting output, is typically treated as the opposing defense's lowest priority.
Haliburton has been the main focus of the Thunder defense, consistently swarming him and forcing the ball out of his hands.
Caruso also benefits from open 3-point looks, which, to his credit, he is knocking down at a 41.6% clip in the playoffs.
As the series heads to Indiana, Haliburton and Indiana will need to find a way to score points on offense or the series could end in a hurry.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Obi Toppin Receives Shocking Prediction For NBA Finals
Fans in Awe of Bonkers Korean Broadcasts of Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Admits He Took Draft Snub From East Rival Personally
Pacers to be Without One Player For Multiple NBA Finals Games
Pacers Have Shocking Advantage Over Thunder in NBA Finals
Pacers' Shocking Turnaround by the Numbers Proves They Can Win It All
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.