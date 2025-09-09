Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Takes Another Step in Achilles Recovery
The Indiana Pacers were crushed in Game 7 of the NBA Finals when Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles. It was the worst possible injury at the worst possible time.
Haliburton will not play at all during the 2025-26 season as he recovers from that injury. Kevin Pritchard has already made it clear that he will not be suiting up, no matter the circumstances.
While Haliburton has plenty of time before he is fully recovered from that injury, he is making incremental progress in his recovery, even now. He showed off the latest milestone in that recovery.
More news: Pacers' Depth Chart Outlook After Summer of Change
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton shows off the latest step in his recovery
Haliburton attended the Iowa State/Iowa football game this past Saturday before going to the Colts game on Sunday. During a Fox Sports interview before that college football game, Haliburton was seen not wearing a boot.
Haliburton talked to the members of the "Big Noon Kickoff Pregame Show" about the state of the knee. He wasn't wearing a boot then, but he did say he was going to do so during the game itself.
It's good that Haliburton is getting to the point that he is able to pick and choose moments when he has to wear the boot instead of just keeping it on all of the time. That's progress, even if it's small.
Haliburton still has a long way to go. He still has to be able to walk without the boot. Then, he has to be able to run, jump, and do all of the other things that basketball players do.
More news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Devastating Caitlin Clark Injury News
The Pacers will not rush Tyrese Haliburton back from his injury
The Pacers have made it clear that they will not rush Haliburton back from this injury under any circumstances. He is their franchise player, so they need him to make a full recovery.
In order to make a full recovery, he has to be able to take the time necessary to make a recovery without feeling pressure to return to the court before he's ready.
Andrew Nembhard will be tasked with taking over the point guard duties with Haliburton sidelined for the entire season. He will need to take a step up in his development.
Last season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.