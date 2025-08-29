Pacers Urged to Land First-Round Pick Big Man in Trade
The Indiana Pacers still have a hole to fill in the starting lineup. They don't have a starting center that has experience in that realm now that Myles Turner is in Milwaukee.
Without Tyrese Haliburton playing next season, perhaps they just use next year to develop a starting center of the future with one of the four guys they have on the roster right now.
While the Pacers could decide to go that route, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has a trade proposal that would give them the center of the future that they crave.
Trade proposal has Pacers land center of the future
Here is the full trade proposal:
Indiana Pacers receive: Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Jarace Walker, a 2026 first-round pick (top-five protected) and a 2027 second-round pick (via UTA)
Clingan is a young guy who is still trying to find his way in the NBA, but he has shown the ability to block shots and the willingness to step out beyond the 3-point arc and try to shoot.
He certainly has the potential to be a pretty good player. Walker hasn't really been given a consistent chance to get the playing time he needs to develop, so perhaps he needs a change of scenery.
Unfortunately, this would not be the place to send him. Portland likely wouldn't make this trade simply because they don't need another wing. That's the one position they have a pretty good logjam at.
The Pacers must figure out the center position next season
Even if Indiana doesn't make a trade before the season starts to bring in a new center, which is unlikely, they have to figure out who fits the best at that spot.
If they don't like the play that they get from their guys before the trade deadline, they could decide to make a trade at that point. They have four guys to choose from on the roster right now.
How well those guys play will decide whether or not the Pacers will end up trying to get someone else available on the market.
Last year as a rookie, Clingan averaged 6.5 points. 7.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He shot 53.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
