Pacers vs Cavs Game 1 Start Time, Schedule Finalized
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Indiana dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, winning the series in five games.
More Pacers news: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land Giannis Antetokounmpo From Bucks
Now the Pacers will get a tough challenge with the top-seeded Cavaliers, offering them a great opportunity. But ahead of Game 1, the NBA has announced the official start time for the games, as well as multiple others.
Game 1 will take place on Sunday, with tip-off coming at 6 p.m. ET. Game 2 will be played on May 6, with the tip-off starting at 7 p.m. ET.
Game 3 will be on May 9, back in Indiana, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. And Game 4 will be on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Any other start times will be announced at a later date depending on how the series goes.
The Pacers will look to set the tone in Game 1, looking to steal a game on the road. Cleveland has been the best team in the Eastern Conference all season, but Indiana has played them fairly well.
More Pacers news: Experts in Unanimous Agreement on Outcome of Pacers-Cavaliers Series
Indiana has taken three of four games from the Cavaliers during the regular season, so they should be decently confident heading into the series. Two of the games came in the final week of the year, however, but the Pacers still found success against Cleveland.
The Pacers know that this series won't be easy, but they believe that they can't take down the Cavaliers. Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, so they will be looking to do more damage this time around.
Cleveland has strong depth, so the Pacers will be relying on the bench to help keep up. Indiana has seen an up and down season from their bench, but the team has been rounding into form of late.
It will take a total team effort for the Pacers to knock down the Cavaliers, but it seems that they are ready for this challenge.
More Pacers news: Pacers Could Face Shorthanded Cavaliers Team in Game 1
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Father Being Banned from Games
Pacers Have Major Disadvantage Entering Series vs Cavaliers
For more news and notes about the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.