Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land Giannis Antetokounmpo From Bucks
The Indiana Pacers could potentially enter the market for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he were to request a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, as many speculate he might do so.
While many have wanted Antetokounmpo to join a big-market team like the New York Knicks in the past, several smaller markets offer more well-rounded rosters that can provide a better chance at a second championship for the former MVP.
The Ringer's Tyler Parker, in a story proposing different Antetokounmpo trades, created one for the Pacers.
The trade would involve Antetokounmpo coming to play with Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, and several draft picks.
More Pacers news: Cavs HC Compares Pacers to Celtics Ahead of Playoff Series
The trade would cause the team to lose two quality role players in Sheppard and Mathurin, which would lead to the team needing to fill out the roster. However, the pairing of Antetokounmpo and Haliburton is simply too tantalizing for Indiana to refuse.
Haliburton is a strong defender, particularly in the playoffs when he exerts maximum effort. However, he truly excels on offense, serving as the primary option for a playoff team for several seasons now.
Antetokounmpo would provide additional rebounding and defensive help to make up for Haliburton's flaws, while also being an amazing pick-and-roll partner and having more spacing than he has had on the Bucks in some time now.
The Greek Freek would also be put in a position where he does not need to take the game into his own hands and constantly drive hard to the rim; rather, he can defer to Tyrese and choose his spots more often.
Additionally, the Pacers' defense would make significant improvements, addressing the team's biggest weakness, featuring several long-armed players capable of moving their feet and switching, with Antetokounmpo being the best among them.
Antetokounmpo famously clashed with Haliburton's dad after the Pacers beat the Bucks in Game 5. However, it seems that his father has apologized to Antetokounmpo, which should ultimately make this a non-issue moving forward.
Whether Milwaukee will trade arguably its best player in franchise history remains uncertain, but signs suggest that the Antetokounmpo era may end.
The Bucks could potentially receive a better package elsewhere, but there are few better landing spots for Antetokounmpo, and they would likely be willing to comply with what the "Greek Freak" wants.
More Pacers: Pacers Could Face Shorthanded Cavaliers Team in Game 1
For more news and notes about the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.