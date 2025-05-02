Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Father Being Banned from Games
After obliterating two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks in five quick games, the Indiana Pacers should be in a purely celebratory mood heading into their second-round playoff series against the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
Instead, an unexpected cloud has (hopefully temporarily) formed around the team, stemming from an incident immediately after Indiana's 119-118 Game 5 overtime victory over Milwaukee earlier this week.
All-Star Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton's father, John, ran onto the court and, waving a banner, taunted a stunned Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo initially kept his composure, but he eventually approached John Haliburton and stood, face-to-face with him, chirping. Bucks staff eventually intervened.
John Haliburton was subsequently banished from attending Pacers games by the team for "the foreseeable future" — whether that includes any time beyond the playoffs this year remains to be seen.
Per Tony East of Forbes Sports, Tyrese Haliburton recently addressed the decision in a media scrum.
"This is the last time I'll address this at all," Haliburton said. "But I understand the decision that was made by our organization and the league. I've spoken [about] it many times, that my father was in the wrong, but at the end of the day it's my dad. So I'm not going to ridicule him by any means. Still have a lot of love for him. I love him dearly."
The older Haliburton will continue to root for his son, Tyrese insisted, albeit from a distance.
"He'll be at home watching the game. He'll be just fine," Haliburton added. "We talk every day. It's going to be totally fine. Again, we understand the decision, understand the repercussions of it. It is what it is, but that's my dad."
The Pacers' first clash against the favored Cavaliers is slated for Sunday, May 4, in Cleveland.
"Like every other kid, if your dad claps for you too loud at a choir concert or whatever the case may be, he might be a little bit embarrassed and I think that's what it was at one point in my life, but got to the point now where my dad is who he is, and I love him for who he is, and so does everybody who knows him," Haliburton said. "So this is just one thing, and we're not defined by one thing that happens in our life."
