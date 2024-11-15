Pacers vs Heat NBA Cup Preview: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Indiana Pacers kick off their run in the 2024 NBA Cup with a home game against the Miami Heat on Friday. The Pacers, who were the runner-ups in the 2023 inaugural in-season tournament, will look to challenge for the title again this year.
How to Watch
Pacers-Heat begins at 6 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, and Bally Sports Sun. The game can be streamed on NBA League Pass or the Fubo TV app.
Odds
The Pacers are (-4.5) home favorites over the Heat (+4.5). The over/under is set at 228 total points. The Pacers have +2900 odds to win the 2024 NBA Cup, and the Heat have +3500 odds to take the Cup.
Predictions
The Pacers first take on a struggling Heat team that is just 4-6 to start the season. Indiana has not had a great start to the year either, beginning the season 5-6. The Pacers have started the year inconsistent at best. They recently defeated the New York Knicks 132-121, only to lose 94-90 to the Orlando Magic two days later.
One thing for certain is that the Pacers play better at home than on the road, which should give them an advantage against the Heat. Indiana is 3-1 at home compared to 2-5 away from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Pacers continue to see strong performances from Bennedict Mathurin, who will play a significant role in how the Pacers do in the NBA Cup. Mathurin scored 38 points against the Knicks last weekend and is averaging 23 points per game over his last six games.
Prediction: Pacers 115, Heat 107
More
Heat star Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of the game with an ankle injury, and will now miss his third straight game. With Butler out, point guard Tyler Herro has been tremendous for Miami. In the Heat's loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, the Heat's first game in the 2024 NBA Cup, Herro scored 40 points with five rebounds and eight assists. He is leading the team in scoring this season — averaging 24.9 points per game — over eight points more per game than any of his teammates.
More Pacers News
Pacers Should Be Massively Concerned With Tyrese Haliburton's Continued Struggles
Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin Secures Ridiculous Stat Despite Recent Loss