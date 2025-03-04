Pacers vs Rockets Final Injury Report
Will the Indiana Pacers be able to nab the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed on Tuesday night? A lot of that hinges on just who's available for the Houston Rockets, the evening's competition.
According to a recent league injury report, one-time All-Star Rockets starting point guard Fred VanVleet is on the shelf with a strained right ankle. That could be a decisive absence for Houston, who's playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 137-128 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
Through 46 healthy games, the 6-foot Wichita State product is averaging 14.4 points while slashing .383/.340/.824, 5.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds a night.
Reserve point guard Aaron Holiday, first drafted by the Pacers in 2018, seems likely to step in as VanVleet's replacement. On the year, he's averaging 5.0 points across .423/.368/.867 shooting splits, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 45 healthy games (12.6 minutes per).
Two-way players David Roddy, Jack McVeigh, and N'Faly Dante are all away from the team, putting in reps with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers — Houston's G League affiliate.
Center Jock Landale had been questionable to play through a sore left knee, but Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star has indicated that the reserve big man will indeed suit up.
Indiana, meanwhile, will be without reserve Isaiah Jackson, who tore his right Achilles tendon after just six healthy games and is done for the year. Reserve wing Bennedict Mathurin had been doubtful to play through a sprained left wrist. He has been downgraded and will now sit out, per Underdog NBA.
At 34-25, Indiana is currently the No. 5 seed in the East, but is tied by record with the fourth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee's stronger conference record (they're 25-16 in the East, while the Pacers are 20-17) has given the Bucks the edge for now. The Bucks, meanwhile, will be playing against the 28-33 Atlanta Hawks, an easier opponent than the 37-24 Rockets.
Mathurin has been a major contributor for Indiana this season. A third-year former lottery pick, the 6-foot-6 Arizona product is averaging 16.2 points on .475/.345/.827 shooting splits, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists through 55 games thus far.
The action tips off at 7 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
