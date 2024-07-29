Report: San Antonio Spurs registered trade interest in Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard
According to a report from Jake Fischer in Yahoo Sports, the San Antonio Spurs had interest in trading for Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard during the offseason.
Nembhard, 24, has two years of pro experience and is currently playing for Team Canada in the Olympics. Earlier this week, the young ball handler signed a contract extension with the Pacers, as reported here on Pacers On SI, and it ties him to Indiana through 2027-28.
Prior to that longer deal, though, the Spurs registered interest in the Gonzaga product, according to Fischer. San Antonio looked at many pre-prime talents at the point guard position as they hunted for trades during the offseason, per the Yahoo report.
"The Spurs will be one team to monitor for Nembhard moving forward, sources said, after San Antonio registered trade interest in Nembhard this offseason." Fischer's report reads. "San Antonio called various teams around the league exploring veteran guards who have still yet to enter their primes," it adds later.
The report also details more about how Nembhard can get back on the free agent market as a 28-year old after his current deal ends. The Canadian guard is a key part of Indiana's present and future.
That reality is why it made sense for the team to keep him around, and a three-year, $58.5 million extension is a great deal for the Pacers. Indiana has to be thrilled with the extension, and the trade interest in Nembhard only confirms that they made the right decision.
The blue and gold are nearly done with their 2024 offseason checklist after Nembhard's extension and several smaller signings this week. Fischer's entire report can be found here.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and guard Andrew Nembhard agree to three-year contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton can pick up little things from NBA Stars with Team USA. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers to bring back forward James Johnson on a one-year deal. CLICK HERE.
- Isaiah Jackson and T.J. McConnell eligible for contract extension from Indiana Pacers this offseason
. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers